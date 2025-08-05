4 2025 Arizona Opponents Ranked in USA Today Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25

Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State and Kansas State are 2025 Arizona opponents who are ranked in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll released on Monday. Arizona will play Iowa State and Kansas State in consecutive games in September, host BYU in October and is at Arizona State in November.

Arizona hosts Kansas State in their final non-conference game on September 12, is at Iowa State on September 27, hosts BYU on October 11 and finishes the season on November 28 at Arizona State. The games against Kansas State and Arizona State are both on Friday nights.

Arizona State is 11th in the USA Today Coaches Poll preseason top 25 with 806 points. The Sun Devils are the highest-ranking Big XII team. Kansas State is 20th with 438 points. Iowa State is tied for 21st with Texas A&M, as each team received 392 points. BYU is 23rd with 287 points.

Texas Tech, whom Arizona does not play during the regular season in 2025, is 24th and the final Big XII team in the top 25. Baylor, Colorado and Kansas were other teams on the 2025 Arizona schedule who received votes. Arizona plays Baylor, Colorado and Kansas in November.

Baylor is 31st in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 76 points. Arizona hosts Baylor on November 22. Colorado is 45th with 12 points and Kansas is 49th with six points. Arizona is at Colorado on November 1 and hosts Kansas on November 8.

Utah, who is 29th with 116 points and TCU, 37th with 24 points are the other Big XII teams who received votes. Arizona does not play TCU or Utah during the 2025 regular season. Arizona was 1-3 versus ranked teams in 2025. The sole win was a 23-10 victory at Utah to improve to 3-1 overall in 2024 and start 1-0 in the Big XII.