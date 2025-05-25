4 Arizona players named to Big XII All-Tournament team

Led by Most Valuable Player Mason White, four Arizona players were named to the Big XII All-Tournament team on Saturday night. Outfielder Brendan Summerhill, third baseman Maddox Mihalakis and closer Tony Pluta joined White as Arizona players on the Big XII All-Tournament team.

White was named the Big XII Tournament Most Valuable Player with seven hits in 11 at-bats, a double, a triple, three HRs and seven runs batted in. White had six hits in seven at-bats, with three HRs, a double, a triple, six runs scored and seven RBIs as Arizona beat BYU in the quarterfinal and West Virginia in the semifinal.

Summerhill had three hits in nine at-bats, seven walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases. The big game for Summerhill in the Big XII Tournament was two hits in four at-bats with three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in the semifinal win over West Virginia.

Mihalakis had four hits in eight at-bats with one run scored, two RBIs and two walks in the Big XII Tournament. White scored on a Mihalakis single in the 10th inning to put Arizona in front in the championship game versus TCU. Mihalakis had two hits with a run scored and an RBI versus BYU.

Pluta pitched four innings, (two each versus BYU and TCU), allowing one hit in each game, with one hit batter, no walks and three strikeouts. Pluta earned the save versus BYU and the win versus TCU. With 12 saves in 2025, Pluta is one behind the Arizona single-season record set by Jason Stoffel in 2008.

After winning the Big XII Tournament Championship and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, Arizona will await its fate and destination when the brackets are announced on Monday at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN 2. The NCAA Tournament begins on Friday.