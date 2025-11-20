4 Arizona players named to PFF Big XII team of the week

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Kedrick Reescano, wide receiver Kris Hutson, and cornerback Ayden Garnes, as the defensive flex, were named to the Pro Football Focus All-ACC team due to their performances in the win over Cincinnati.

Fifita completed 23 passes in 31 attempts for 294 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the 30-24 Arizona win at Cincinnati. Fifita led Arizona with a 92.1 PFF grade against Cincinnati. Arizona had excellent pass protection with Fifita having a 93.1 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket.

PFF gave Hutson a 78.5 grade, which was second on Arizona to Fifita. Huston had eight receptions on 11 targets for 123 yards. The eight receptions and 123 receiving yards were the most for Hutson with Arizona. Hutson leads Arizona with 41 receptions and 512 receiving yards and is third with three TD catches in 2025.

Reescano was third on Arizona with a 74.0 PFF grade versus Cincinnati. Reescano had 13 carries for 94 yards that included a 50-yard TD run and one reception for nine yards. Two of Reescano's carries against Cincinnati went for first downs.

Defense steps up

Garnes was fifth on Arizona with a 71.8 PFF grade. Garnes finished with three tackles and two pass breakups against Cincinnati. Arizona held Cincinnati QB Brandon Sorsby to 15 completions in 28 attempts for 154 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

Safety Dalton Johnson with a 73.0 PFF grade and WR Chris Hunter with a 72.5 PFF grade were also big for Arizona in the win at Cincinnati. Johnson had eight tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. Hunter had two receptions on three targets for 51 yards.

The win at Cincinnati was the third in a row for Arizona. The chiche it took a complete team effort was true. Fifita completed passes to nine different receivers. Reescano, Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig all contributed with key carries and Jay'Vion Cole had the other interception for Arizona.