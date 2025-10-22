4-star 2026 Arizona QB Commit Oscar Rios selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced the selection of four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, the top commit in the 2026 Arizona class. Rios is the 169th prospect, 11th QB, and 21st player in California in the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings out of Downey.

Rios chose Arizona after taking official visits to Colorado, Kentucky, Utah, Virginia Tech and with the Wildcats per Rivals. Purdue previously held a commitment from Rios before a coaching change and UCLA was also strongly under consideration.

Rios has completed 58.0 percent of his pass attempts for 1,784 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and has 45 carries for 465 yards and two scores in 2025. At 6'3 and 175 pounds, Rios provides Arizona with excellent size at QB.

Rios is one of eight QBs selected to the Polynesian Bowl. Faizon Brandon, the top QB in the 2026 and a Tennessee commit, is one of the eight QBs that has been selected to play in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl. Three other top 20 2026 QBs are committed to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

TOP QB OSCAR RIOS has been selected as a 2026 POLYNESIAN BOWL ALL-STAR! #polybowl2k26🤙🏽🌴 pic.twitter.com/aOdwelnLkV — POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) October 21, 2025

The commitment from Rios was significant for Arizona and Brent Brennan. Rios is the third-highest-ranked Arizona QB commit since pro-style signal caller John Rattay in the 2000 class and dual-threat Nic Costa in 2001. Rios projects to be the successor to Noah Fifita at QB for Arizona by no later than 2027.

The 2027 season is the final year of eligibility for Fifita. The three-year starting QB for Arizona has options of returning to the Wildcats, entering the transfer portal, or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. If Fifita returns to Arizona, Rios could redshirt as a true freshman during the 2026 season.

Arizona signed three-star QBs Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo in the 2025 class. Anderson and Haugo project to add depth with Rios, the expected starting QB when Fifita decides to move on. Rios is critical to the long-term success of Brennan.