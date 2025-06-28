4-star 2026 QB Oscar Rios top commitment in Brent Brennan era

Four-star 2026 quarterback Oscar Rios, the highest-rated commitment in the second full class under Brent Brennan, committed to the Wildcats on Friday night. Rios will be the foundation the Arizona football program builds around after Noah Fifita moves on. The commitment from Rios is huge for Brent Brennan and his staff.

Rios is the 184th prospect nationally, 12th QB and 21st player in California in the 247Sports composite rankings out of Downey in the 2026 class. Arizona moves up to the 55th-ranked class nationally with the commitment from Rios.

Rios is the first blue-chip commit in the 2026 Arizona class and the second under Brennan. Arizona signed four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mizell in the 2025 class. Arizona beat out UCLA to receive the commitment from Rios. Rios took his last two official visits to Arizona and UCLA.

Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Utah and Virginia Tech also hosted Rios for official visits. New Arizona offensive coordinator and QB coach Seth Doege was the lead recruiter for Rios. Rios is the highest-ranked Arizona QB commit since Nic Costa in the 2001 class.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Oscar Rios has Committed to Arizona, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 177 QB from Downey, CA chose the Wildcats over UCLA



“LLR 🕊️, AZ I’m home.“ https://t.co/E5BtI3ocoH pic.twitter.com/pFfxzdmd3a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2025

Rios should be able to help the Arizona coaching staff recruit other players, specifically on offense in the 2026 class. Adding Rios should help make Arizona more attractive to other 2026 prospects and beyond. Arizona has the 13th-ranked class in the Big XII, but seven of those programs have more commitments.

Rios has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 5,909 yards, 53 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a QB rating of 126.5, with 1,640 rushing yards and 21 scores in his three high school seasons. Earlier in the recruiting cycle, Rios was committed to Purdue.

Rios will eventually compete with three-star 2025 signees Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo. Expect Anderson and Haugo to redshirt in 2025, with Wisconsin redshirt junior transfer Braedyn Locke as the primary backup to Fifita. The future is bright for Arizona at QB with the commitment from Rios.