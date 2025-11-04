4-Star In-State Forward Cameron Holmes Names Arizona in Top 3, Decision Sunday

Four-star Goodyear Millennium small forward Cameron Holmes named Arizona, Dayton and North Carolina as his three finalists. Holmes will announce his college choice on Sunday, November 9. Arizona is projected as the favorite for a commitment from Holmes with the one 247Sports crystal ball logged for the Wildcats.

Holmes is the 33rd prospect, 14th SF and fourth player in Arizona in the 2026 class. Arizona is not scheduled to host Holmes for an official visit until the weekend of December 5, per the 247Sports timeline for him. North Carolina, Oklahoma and Baylor have previously hosted Holmes for official visits.

Holmes averaged 20.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists as a junior during the 2024-25 season, according to MaxPreps. Millennium will open the 2025-26 season on November 20 versus Tempe Corona Del Sol.

Holmes' brother DaRon scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Dayton in a 78-68 second-round loss to Arizona in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. DaRon Holmes was a second-team All-American for Dayton in 2024 and was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns in that same year.

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, wrote Holmes is a solid and versatile two-way player at 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan. Finkelstein summarized Holmes by stating he projects as a good multi-year college player.

Holmes should have a chance to play for Arizona immediately. Arizona will lose multiple players at the end of the 2025-26 season. Head coach Tommy Lloyd started freshman guard Brayden Burries and forwards Ivan Kharchenkov and Koa Peat in the season-opening win over Florida on Monday night.

Burries and Peat are likely one-and-done players for Arizona after the 2025-26 season as five-star prospects. Arizona will also lose senior guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka after the 2025-26 season.