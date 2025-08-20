5-Star 2026 Small Forward Cameron Holmes names Arizona in Top 6

Arizona was named in the top six programs for five-star 2026 small forward Cameron Holmes on Tuesday. Gonzaga, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas are the other finalists for Holmes, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Holmes is the 25th prospect, 10th SF and fifth player in Arizona out of Goodyear, Millennium. There are no 247Sports crystal balls logged in favor of Holmes. Arizona is currently the favorite with a 26.7 percent chance for a commitment from Holmes per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Holmes narrowing his list to six finalists comes after it was reported earlier this month that he had scheduled official visits with the same six programs. Rivals has revised its projections for Holmes since his six official visits were announced last week.

Rivals lists Oklahoma with a 14.2 percent chance for a Holmes commitment, Texas at 12.2 percent and Gonzaga, Illinois, North Carolina and Oregon at 10.2 percent. Oregon was previously the favorite for Holmes and has picked up an official visit that is scheduled for September 20 per Rivals.

With the Arizona official visit not scheduled until December 5, the expectation should be that Holmes will not sign until the spring. The Early Signing Period is in November. Arizona will receive the last visit for Holmes. Hosting a prospect for his last official visit can frequently be an advantage.

Holmes will not be able to sign until four months after his official visit to Arizona. Arizona does not have any players committed in the 2026 class. Only three programs in the Big XII have a 2026 commitment, with Iowa State the only one with as many as two.

The 2025 Arizona class was the highest ranked in program history. Tommy Lloyd built momentum and set a foundation for the future with a mix of American players and prospects from overseas. Holmes can speak to Koa Peat about signing with Arizona as a prospect from the Grand Canyon State.