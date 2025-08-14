5-Star 2026 Small Forward Cameron Holmes will take Arizona official visit

Five-star small forward Cameron Holmes will take the last of his six scheduled official visits to Arizona. Holmes will visit Arizona on December 5. Arizona hosts Auburn the next day. Illinois will host Holmes on September 12, with visits to North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Gonzaga to follow.

Holmes is a key prospect for Arizona out of Goodyear, Millennium. The 247Sports composite rankings have Holmes as the 25th prospect, 10th SF and fifth player in Arizona in the 2026 class. Holmes' older brother DaRon was the 54th player in the 2021 class and played against Arizona with Dayton in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina will host Holmes on September 19, Oklahoma on October 3, Texas on October 31 and Gonzaga on November 11. No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Holmes. Rivals lists Oregon (who is not scheduled for a visit) as the favorite for a Holmes commitment at 49.0 percent.

Arizona is second with a 29.2 percent chance for a Holmes commitment by Rivals. The next highest after that is 1.2 percent with Arizona State. Those numbers could be out of date. The most recent Rivals' article on Holmes was published on July 28 and mentions Arizona, UNC, Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma.

NEWS: 2026 Top-25 prospect Cameron Holmes (@cameronnholmess) has the following visits scheduled for the fall:



Holmes is one of the more… pic.twitter.com/Bo2ITN9Qjc — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 13, 2025

Holmes is listed at 6'6 and 195 pounds with a 6'9 wingspan. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd had a chance to get an up-close view of Holmes this summer at the tryouts for the United States Under 19 national team.

In 19 games this summer on the EYBL circuit with Arizona Unity, Holmes averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports Director of Scouting, stated Holmes is a good two-way player.

"The bottom line is that he is extremely solid on both ends of the floor, improves his game at a linear rate, and projects as a good multi-year college player." Holmes should be a player ready to be a part of a rotation as a true freshman. Some reports stated Holmes could wait until the spring to sign.