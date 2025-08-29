6 Arizona Players With Hawaii Roots Have Chance to Play Rainbow Warriors

There are several connections for Arizona players and coaches with Hawaii, whom the Wildcats host in the season opener on Saturday. Offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra transferred to Arizona from Hawaii during the 2025 offseason and linebacker Riley Wilson began his career with the Rainbow Warriors.

Arizona defensive backs Gavin Hunter and Nela Teliauli and offensive lineman Javian Goo, and defensive lineman Julian Savaiinae played high school football in Hawaii. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was a graduate assistant at Hawaii and Wildcats' defensive line coach Joe Salave'a has a long history recruiting Hawaiian players.

Decambra played in 25 games, starting all 12 contests at right tackle for Hawaii in 2024 and nine at right guard and two at RT in 2023. Arizona moved Decambra to center, where he will make his first start against his former teammates on Saturday. Decambra played in high school at legendary Honolulu, St. Louis School.

Wilson began his career as a wide receiver at Hawaii, played primarily on special teams early in his career and then moved to nickelback before transferring to Montana. In two seasons at Montana, Wilson had 136 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three passes defended.

Hunter is from Mililani, Hawai’i. After playing one game as a true freshman in 2023, Hunter had four tackles playing in 11 games during the 2024 season. Hunter is behind Treydan Stukes on the depth chart for the game against Hawaii and should have a much bigger role in 2025.

Teliauli played at Puna Iolani high school. As a true freshman in 2024 Teliauli played in four games without recording any stats. Teliauli is not on the two-deep depth chart for Arizona against Hawaii. Teliauli could receive playing time on special teams versus Hawaii.

Savaiinaea is the second-team nose tackle behind Tia Savea. Originally from Tafuna, American Samoa, Savaiinaea is another St. Louis alum on the Arizona roster. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2023, Savaiinaea had 4.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and 1.0 fumble recovery in six games in 2024.

The Arizona and Hawaii football programs have been connected since at least 1987 when Dick Tomey was hired by the Wildcats. Tomey coached 10 seasons at Hawaii and 14 at Arizona before spending the final five years of his career at San Jose State, which connects him with Brennan.