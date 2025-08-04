8 Arizona Offensive Players Named on East-West Shrine Bowl Watchlist

Quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Ismail Mahdi, wide receivers Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley and Luke Wysong and offensive linemen Ty Buchanan and Ka'ena Decambra were offensive players from Arizona named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Watchlist on Sunday.

Fifita is the only returnee to Arizona on offense on the Shrine Bowl Watchlist. Getting named to the Shrine Bowl Watchlist was the latest preseason honor for Fifita. Fifita was named to the preseason watchlist for the Maxwell Award last week.

Mahdi also picked up his second recognition on a preseason watchlist after being named by the Hornung Award last week. In 2023 Mahdi was an All-American as an all-purpose player. Mahdi is one of several Arizona transfers who are moving up a level after playing at Texas State for the last two seasons.

Hutson and Wysong are transfers from Group of Five programs and Whatley is from Football Championship Subdivision Chattanooga. Hutson and Wysong are projected to start for Arizona in 2025 with returnee Chris Hunter. Whatley should contribute as part of the rotation at WR.

Buchanan transferred to Arizona from Texas Tech, where he played in 24 games with nine starts in the past three seasons after beginning his career at USC. Buchanan is projected to start at tackle for Arizona in 2025. Decambra transferred from Hawaii and is expected to start for Arizona at guard.

The seven incoming transfers being named to the East-West Shrine Game watchlist shows that Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a good job with identifying talent. To be successful in 2025, Brennan, offensive coordinator Seth Doege and the rest of the staff have to develop that talent to fit their system.

Arizona opens the season on August 30 versus Hawaii. Expect a lot of players to get snaps as Arizona continues to evaluate who best fits the system. FCS Weber State is at Arizona in week two in a game that should not be as challenging as Hawaii. That should give the Arizona staff a chance to play almost everyone.