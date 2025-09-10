A pair of transfers play against their old teams in Kansas State at Arizona

Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey and Kansas State defensive back Gunner Maldonado will play against their former programs on Friday in the battle of the Wildcats. Maldonado and Spivey have had minimal impacts for their programs early in the 2025 season.

Maldonado returns to Arizona Stadium after playing four seasons with the Wildcats. Maldonado and Spivey are both from Chandler. After suffering a torn anterior cruciate with Arizona in 2024 that ended his season, Kansas State has brought Maldonado back slowly in 2025.

Maldonado had 176 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles in four seasons with Arizona. The most memorable play for Maldonado with Arizona was a fumble recovery returned 87 yards for a touchdown versus Oklahoma in the 2023 Alamo Bowl.

Maldonado had 81 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2023 for his best season with Arizona. Before Maldonado transferred to Arizona and returned to his home state, he spent the 2020 season at Northwestern. Maldonado had four tackles and 1.0 TFL versus Kansas State in 2024.

Spivey had 15 receptions for 184 yards and one TD in two seasons at Kansas State. In 2024, Spivey had 14 receptions for 160 yards and his sole TD for Kansas State. Spivey had one reception for three yards in the 31-7 Kansas State win over Arizona in 2024. Spivey has two receptions for 37 yards and a TD for Arizona.

Chris Hunter and Spivey are listed as co-starting WRs on the Arizona depth chart. Maldonado is listed as the co-starting free safety for Kansas State with Logan Bartley and Wesley Fair. Maldonado has four tackles in three games on a limited snap count.

Maldonado and Spivey add an interesting subplot to Kansas State at Arizona on Friday night. In the Transfer Portal era players facing their former teams has become a common reality. Maldonado has the added story of returning to his home state and likely playing in front of family and friends.