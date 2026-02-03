A surprising Arizona player is 1st nationally in ESPN DPOY metrics

ESPN analytics guru Dean Oliver posted to his X account on Monday that Arizona center Motiejus Krivas is first nationally with a +7.4 defensive net points as the best stopper. Krivas has a significant lead at +70.2 over Yaxel Lendeborg of Michigan, who is at 59.4.

Jaden Bradley is 17th in the ESPN "Stopper, Highest Defensive Net Points – Best Defenders" at 43.5, Brayden Burries is 34th at 36.0 and Ivan Kharchenkov is 44th at 34.0 to place four of the five Arizona starters in the top 50 defensive players nationally.

Krivas is 81st nationally, averaging 5.45 defensive rebounds, 1.82 blocks per game, 46th nationally, has a 22.5 defensive rebounding percentage in the 92nd percentile, a 1.7 steal percentage, in the 59th percentile, a 7.7 block percentage in the 91st percentile and 9.4 percent in steals and blocks combined, in the 90th percentile.

When Tobe Awaka and Krivas are in the game for Arizona together, they dominate the boards. Awaka is in the 100th percentile in offensive, defensive and total rebounding per 40 minutes. Arizona is 11th nationally and fourth among power conference teams with a 77.2 offensive rebounding percentage.

Arizona is better defensively with Krivas on the floor

At 7'2, Krivas provides Arizona with size that few college teams can match. The X account, Floor and Ceiling (Wilko) stated, "Arizona’s defensive rating improves by 19.2 points per 100 possessions with Motiejus Krivas on the court. The Lithuanian center stands at 7-2 with a 7-5 wingspan & is listed at 260 pounds."

ESPN lead Big XII basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla also praised Krivas on Monday, stating, "Finally, somebody has mentioned how good Mo Krivas is. Great GM work here by Tommy Lloyd. He hated to see Henri Veesaar go, but his decision to roll with the big Lithuanian has been on target."

Arizona was unable to match the name, image and likeness amount that North Carolina paid Veesaar after he entered the transfer portal last season. Krivas staying with Arizona has worked out for both players and programs. Krivas and

Veesaar is projected as the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft by ESPN and Krivas, 52nd overall. Lloyd is one of the best coaches nationally in developing big men. The success of Awaka, Krivas and Veesaar should continue to help Arizona and Lloyd sign elite big men in future classes.