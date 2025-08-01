Aari McDonald says she will always consider Arizona home

The Arizona women's basketball team posted throughout their social media accounts on Thursday that Aari McDonald stated that although she is from California, she also wanted to say she is from Arizona as well because of the incredible bonds she made.

McDonald averaged 21.9 points per game in three seasons at Arizona. Arizona won the 2019 Women's National Invitation Tournament and was the 2021 NCAA Tournament Runner-Up which is the only Final Four in program history.

McDonald is in her first season with the Indiana Fever after playing her first three years in the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream and 2024 with the Los Angeles Sparks. Los Angeles cut McDonald in training camp. McDonald is averaging 9.6 PPG, 2.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 2025.

McDonald has played in 16 games with nine starts for Indiana this season. Indiana signed McDonald when Caitlin Clark was injured and eventually missed 15 games. McDonald gives Indiana a huge boost at point guard when Clark was out.

McDonald scored a season-high 27 points with four assists and two steals as Indiana beat Phoenix 107-101 on Wednesday night. McDonald will return to Arizona when Indiana plays at Phoenix on August 7 and September 2.

McDonald helped set the foundation for modern Arizona Women's Basketball with former head coach Adia Barnes. Arizona Women's Basketball was 11th nationally in attendance, three years after McDonald left, averaging 7,333 fans per game in the 2023-24 season.

Without McDonald, the interest in the Arizona Women's Basketball team likely does not happen. In the three seasons McDonald played for Arizona, the Wildcats were 69-26. The 2021 NCAA Tournament was the only berth with McDonald, but Arizona would have made the tournament and likely hosted in 2020.

McDonald left Arizona with the single-season and game program scoring record, third all-time in points, a three-time All-American, the 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year and 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Arizona inducted McDonald into their Ring of Honor in 2022.