Aaron Gordon and Bennedict Mathurin Go Off in the 2025-26 NBA Season Debuts

Aaron Gordon scored a career-high 50 points for the Denver Nuggets and Bennedict Mathurin had 36 for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opening debuts on Thursday night. Denver lost 137-131 in overtime and Indiana lost 141-135 in double overtime in the double header on ESPN.

Indiana lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of the 2025 NBA finals that the Pacers lost. Mathurin made nine of his 19 field goal attempts, three of his eight three-point attempts and 15 out of 17 from the free throw line with 11 rebounds, one assist and a team high plus nine.

GorIndiana led 126-124 when Mathurin fouled out with 4:11 remaining in the second overtime following a made basket by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander made the free throw to give OKC a one-point lead and ignite a 13-5 run to finish the game for the Thunder.

Gordon scored over 40 points for the first time in eight years on 17 out of 21 from the field, 10 of 11 on three-point attempts, made all six of his free throw attempts and added eight rebounds, two assists and one block. It was without question, the best performance of Gordon's career.

The 10 out of 11 on three-point attempts was the most surprising part of the performance from Gordon. In his one season with Arizona in 2013-14, Gordon made 16 out of his 45 three-point attempts in 38 games. Gordon was better known for his athleticism and dunking at Arizona.

Gordon made 75 out of 172 three-point attempts during the 2024-25 season for by far a career best 43.6 percent. The previous career high for Gordon was 41 for Orlando against Brooklyn in 2017. Gordon also set a career high in three-pointers made. The previous high for Gordon was seven made three-point shots twice in 2021.