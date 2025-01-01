Aaron Gordon named top 15 high school power forward of the last 25 years

Arizona legend Aaron Gordon was named to 247Sports writer Eric "Bossi's Best: The top 15 high school power forwards of the last 25 years." Gordon averaged 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 block and shot 49.5 percent from the floor in his one season with Arizona in 2013-14.

Arizona and Sean Miller signed Gordon as the fourth-best prospect nationally, third small forward and top player in California out of San Jose, Archbishop Mitty in the 2013 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Gordon started at forward for most of the season with Brandon Ashley for most of the season.

When Ashley suffered a season ending injury in the 22nd game of the season versus California, Gorden moved to powerr forward as Arizona went with a smaller lineup. Ashley and Gordon were interchangable at forward. Arizona was 21-0 when Ashley was lost for the season as Arizona was defeated by California.

Arizona finished the 2013-14 33-5 with a loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship game and to Wisconsin in the West Regional Final at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Gordon left for the NBA after one spectacular season and was the fourth pick of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

"From a pure entertainment standpoint, Gordon ranks pretty high up the list of players who were just flat-out fun to watch...Gordon was a dunking machine who played with a motor and had some serious defensive versatility. He was first-team All-Pac 12 during his one season at Arizona before being taken fourth in the 2014 NBA Draft. Today he's an NBA Champion and a vital piece of the Denver Nuggets." Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Gordon was a First-team Parade All-American and the McDonald's All-American Game Most Valuable Player in 2013, a Third-team All-American, First-team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year 2014. In the NBA, Gordon was the Runner-Up in the 2016 All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest and a 2023 NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets.

Gordon was inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor due to his accomplishments in his one season with the Wildcats. Gordon is currently third All-Time in rebounds and fourth in blocks among Arizona players during their NBA careers. By the end of the season, Gordon should move into the top 10 among Arizona players in games played.