Abilene Christian versus Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona will attempt to win its 10th consecutive game when it hosts Abilene Christian on Tuesday. Abilene Christian enters the game on Tuesday with seven wins and three losses. Also, the Wildcats, Abilene Christian, have appeared in two NCAA Tournaments. Abilene Christian defeated Texas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The most recent wins for Abilene Christian are over Pepperdine and New Mexico State. Four of Abilene Christian's seven wins are over Division I opponents in 2025-26. Stephen F. Austin, Texas State and William and Mary beat Abilene Christian this season. Abilene Christian is 216th in the NCAA NetRatings.

Bradyn Hubbard, averaging 16.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, is the only Abilene Christian player in double figures. Abilene Christian is 316th nationally, averaging 68.7 possessions per game. Arizona is 82nd, averaging 74.4 possessions per game.

Arizona will be tested with Abilene Christian, wanting to significantly slow the pace of the game down. Hubbard is 6'7 and forward Joseph Scott is 6'9. Other than Hubbard and Scott, Arizona should have a significant size advantage.

Abilene Christian at Arizona: Game Information

Abilene Christian at Arizona will tip-off at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian at Arizona odds

Arizona is a 32.5-point favorite over Abilene Christian per the FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no money line for the game on Tuesday night. The over/under for Tuesday night is 146.5.

Abilene Christian versus Arizona series history

Abilene Christian and Arizona will be playing for the first time on Tuesday night. Abilene Christian last played a Big XII team in 2024-25 with an 88-57 loss at Baylor.

Looking ahead for Arizona