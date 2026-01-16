Ability for Arizona to avoid opposing kill shots has powered 17-0 start

College basketball metrics expert Evan Miyakawa, who praised Arizona earlier this week, posted a graphic on Friday showing that the Wildcats have not allowed an opponent to go on a meaningful scoring run in a big game this season.

Kill shots are defined as a team going on a 10-0 scoring run or more. Arizona is tied for 12th nationally with Duke and Georgia at 1.18 kill shots per game and tied for third, allowing 0.06. Florida and Stephen F. Austin are the only teams that have not allowed a kill shot. Arizona has allowed one in all games.

Arizona is third with an average of 1.12 kill shots per game more than its opponents. Michigan is first nationally with 1.69 kill shots per game and with a margin of 1.56 per game. Gonzaga is first with 29 total kill shots. Arizona, Duke and Georgia are also tied for 11th with 20 total kill shots.

Arizona, St. Louis, Utah Valley and Yale are tied for third with only one kill shot allowed during the 2025-26 season. St. Louis leads the nation with a 31.8 scoring margin. Arizona is sixth nationally, outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per game.

This graph tracks double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) for teams over the course of the season. Here's all https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded, adjusted for strength of opponent.



👀 Michigan, Zona, Florida pic.twitter.com/YwkqT45OYR — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 16, 2026

Dominating the opposition

The 89-82 win over Arizona State on Wednesday ended an 11-game streak for Arizona of double-digit wins. Arizona fell one game short of the Big XII record for consecutive double-digit wins set by Texas during the 2009-10 season, per ESPN.

Winning 11 consecutive games by double digits was the longest streak for Arizona since the 1997-98 season, also per ESPN. Arizona returned its entire 1997 National Championship team that season. The Wildcats finished the season 30-5 and advanced to the West Regional Final.

Miyakawa's graphic showed kill shots adjusted for the opposition. There is another metric on EvanMiya.com that shows how teams play for "opponent adjust." Opponent adjust takes into account how teams perform above or below expectation.

Arizona is 16th nationally and fourth among power conference programs in opponent adjust. Nebraska, Michigan State and Virginia are the only power conference programs ahead of Arizona in opponent adjust.