Adia Barnes reportedly leaving Arizona to become SMU head coach

Adia Barnes is leaving Arizona to become the head coach at SMU, as first reported by Talia Goodman of On3. Barnes has a 169-114 overall record in nine seasons at Arizona. Barnes is the all-time leading scorer in Arizona history and spent five seasons as an assistant at Washington before being hired as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Arizona was 14-16 in the first season under Barnes before sliding to 6-24 in her second season. The Wildcats took a huge jump in their third season under Barnes. Arizona improved to 24-13 in Barnes' third season and won the WNIT. That began a streak of five consecutive seasons with 20 wins.

Arizona was 24-7 and ranked 13th nationally when the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled because of Covid. Led by Aari McDonald Arizona finished 21-6 in 2020-21 and lost in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game to Pac-12 rival Stanford after beating Connecticut in the National Semifinal.

Arizona gradually regressed since the 2021 National Title Game appearance. Arizona finished 21-8 in the 2021-22 season and earned a fourth seed to host the first two rounds. A loss to North Carolina began a streak in which Arizona would advance one round less in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona missed its first NCAA Tournament since 2019 in 2025. Following the season, Arizona had a mass exodus of its roster. Barnes was reportedly considered to become the head coach at Auburn per multiple reports. SMU has had only one winning season since 2019.

There have been multiple reports on why Barnes would consider leaving Arizona. Barnes only has one year left on her contract. When questioned by David Kelly of KCUB about Barnes' future, Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois stated they put all of their coaches in a position to succeed.

The two names most prominently mentioned as potential successors for Barnes are Brenda Frese, who played at Arizona and won a national championship at Maryland and Lindy LaRocque at UNLV. Frese has been at Maryland since 2002 and seems unlikely to leave. LaRocque could be looking to move up to a Power Conference program.