After perfect week Arizona softball at Grand Canyon on Wednesday night

Arizona hosts Grand Canyon on Wednesday night after an undefeated week. A run-rule win over Utah State on March 10 was followed by a three-game sweep of Utah this weekend. Arizona enters the game at 26-4 and Grand Canyon is 22-3 this season. The Wildcats have won all 12 games versus the Lopes.

After scoring one run in the first inning and one in the second, Arizona added two in the fifth and four in the sixth for the walk-off win versus Utah State to begin a perfect week versus the beehive state. Anyssa Wild singled home Zaedi Tagalog to five Arizona the eight-run lead and the run-rule win.

Devyn Netz hit a three-run home run earlier in the sixth inning to put Arizona in position to earn the run-rule win. Dakota Kennedy also homered and Wild finished with two runs batted in. Brooke Mannon pitched four innings to earn the win and Aissa Silva and Saya Swain each pitched an inning to close the game out.

Arizona earned a second consecutive run-rule win on Friday with an 8-0 win over Utah. Six Arizona players had hits and Netz pitched four innings allowing three hits with a walk and a strikeout to improve to 9-3. Miranda Stoddard drove in two runs and scored two and Jenna Sniffen also had two RBIs in the win.

Arizona led Utah 8-2 after five innings in game two before allowing a Jolie Mayfield grand slam in the sixth which was her second HR of the game. Kaiah Altmeyer and Netz each had two RBIs and four of Arizona's runs were unearned to put themselves in position for the sweep on Sunday. Arizona used four pitchers in game two.

Stoddard improved to 6-0 with the win in relief and Swain pitched the last 1.1. innings retiring all four batters she faced with two strikeouts. Hailey Maestretti allowed all eight runs, four earned for Utah and dropped to 3-6 with the loss.

Arizona earned the series win with a 3-0 victory on Sunday. Swain, Netz and Silva allowed seven hits, walked two a struck out four in the win. Kennedy had an RBI single in the third and Stoddard hit a two-run HR in the fourth to lead Arizona to victory. Stoddard was the only Arizona player with two hits on Sunday.

Grand Canyon enters the game on Wednesday with an 11-game winning streak. Arizona has won five consecutive games. The Wildcats are 10th in the national rankings and Grand Canyon has received votes in the polls. Arizona continues playing in the Phoenix area this weekend with a three-game series at Arizona State.