Akron versus Arizona NCAA First Round Game Time and TV Network is out

Thirteenth Akron versus four-seed Arizona will tip-off at 4:35 Pacific Time on Tru TV as posted by the Wildcats' official X account late on Sunday night. Akron and Arizona will play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Akron and Arizona is one of four NCAA Tournament games being played in Seattle on Friday.

Twelveth-seeded Colorado State and fifth-seed Memphis in the South Regional will begin the day at 11 AM Pacific Time in Seattle. Thirteenth-seed Grand Canyon and fourth-seed Maryland will follow Colorado State and Memphis with the game scheduled for 1:35 PT.

Fifth-seed Oregon and 12th-seed Liberty are scheduled for 7:10 PM PM PT. The Akron-Arizona winner will play the Liberty-Oregon winner in the second round with the winner of that game advancing to the East Regional in Newark on March 28. No game times have been announced for the second round.

Sixteenth seed Norfolk State versus top seed Florida in the West Region, 14th seed Troy against three-seed Kentucky in Milwaukee and 10th seed New Mexico versus seven-seeded Marquette in Cleveland with both games in the Midwest Region are the other games in the early evening window with Arizona,

TruTV will begin their day with 15th seed Robert Morris versus two-seed Alabama in the East Regional in Cleveland at 9:40 AM PT, 10th seed Vanderbilt versus seventh seed Saint Mary's at 12:15 PM PT, also in the East with the winners playing in the second round and Liberty and Oregon finishing the day on Friday on TruTV.

The networks will be announced with the game times for Saturday and Sunday after games conclude on Thursday and Friday. Arizona versus Oregon is potentially a marquee matchup for the networks in what would be a rematch of a 2024 Pac-12 quarterfinal won by the Ducks in an upset.