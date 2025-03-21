Akron versus Arizona NCAA Tournament odds, series history and TV

Arizona plays Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Seattle's East Regional. Akron earned its spot in the NCAA tournament by winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Arizona finished as the runner-up in the Big XII Tournament to Houston.

Arizona needs Caleb Love to continue the efficiency he played with in the Big XII Tournament. Love averaged 19.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent on three-point attempts, making all seven of his free throws and having a 58.1 E-field goal percentage.

Arizona will probably go as far as its defense carries them. Akron is fifth nationally in three-point attempts and makes and is 60th nationally making 36.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Six Arkson regulars make over 35,0 percent of their three-point attempts.

Arizona will have a huge size advantage. Only two of the nine players in the Akron rotation are over 6'3. Despite their lack of size, Akron is 23rd nationally averaging 39.0 rebounds per game. Arizona forward Carter Bryant could be a player to watch for Arizona with the athleticism and size who could be a bad matchup for Akron.

Akron versus Arizona odds

Arizona is a 14.5-point favorite over Akron after being favored by 13.5 in the opening odds on Sunday night per the Fanduel Sportsbook. Taking Akron and the points is -114. Laying the points with Arizona is -106. Akron is +760 on the money line and Arizona is -1300. The over/under is 166.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Akron versus Arizona series history

Akron and Arizona are playing for the first time. Arizona has played a Mid-American Conference team once in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to Miami (Ohio) in the 1995 NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio. Arizona defeated Dayton in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Akron defeated Miami (Ohio) in the 2025 MAC Tournament Championship Game.

Akron versus Arizona Television

Akron versus Arizona will tip-off at 4:35 Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time on TruTV with Milwaukee Bucks announcer Lisa Byington calling play-by-play, former Purdue star Robbie Hummel and legendary Fab Five member Jalen Rose providing analysis with Andy Katz as the sideline reporter.

What's next for Arizona?

The winner of Akron versus Arizona will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday against the winner of the second game of the night session in Seattle, Liberty and Oregon.