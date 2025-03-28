Alabama head coach Nate Oats already looking ahead to Duke in post game.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats told CBS Sports sideline reporter Allie LaForce that the Crimson Tide have to be better against Duke on Saturday, about 30 minutes before Arizona and the Blue Devils were tipping off in the East Regional Semifinal.

Alabama beat BYU 113-88 on Thursday night in their East Regional Semifinal. The Crimson Tide broke the 35-year old NCAA Tournament record by making 25 three-point shots versus the Cougars. The previous record was set by the high-scoring Loyola Marymount during their incredible run to the Elite Eight.

Oats led 13th-seeded Buffalo to an 89-68 win over fourth-seeded Arizona in the 2018 NCAA Tournament first round. Oats succeeded Arizona State head Bobby Hurley as the head coach at Buffalo. Arizona beat Alabama and Oats 87-74 in Phoenix in December 2023.

The second half of the two-game agreement between Alabama and Arizona that was scheduled for December has been pushed back to 2026 in Birmingham. Alabama leads the all-time series with Arizona 3-2. Alabama and Arizona were a game away from meeting in the 2024 West Regional Final.

"We gotta be better against Duke" - Nate Oats, 30 minutes before Duke and Arizona tip off 😅 — Jake Marsh (@JakeMarsh18) March 28, 2025

In the West Regional Semifinals in Los Angeles, Alabama beat North Carolina 89-87 and Clemson beat Arizona 77-72. Arizona's loss to Clemson prevented a reunion for guard Jaden Bradley in the West Regional Final after he transferred from Alabama after the 2022-23 season.

Tommy Lloyd is not big on using outside comments to motivate his team. Lloyd has spoken about not being on social media and wanting his players disciplined when using the medium. Oats' comments would traditionally be bulletin board material. Lloyd was likely more focused on getting his team ready versus Duke.

Duke is a big enough task for Lloyd and his staff and players than needing any extra outside motivation shortly before tip-off If Arizona can pull off the upset against Duke, there is a strong likelihood that someone on the Arizona staff will bring up Oats' postgame comments