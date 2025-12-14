Alabama Star Aden Holloway likely to play versus Arizona per HC Nate Oats

Alabama is likely to have second-leading scorer Aden Holloway versus Arizona on Saturday per Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 via Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats. Holloway has missed three games this season with a lingering wrist injury. The report that Holloway will play came about two hours before game time.

Holloway averages 18.2 points per game on 47.5 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the field, 92.3 percent on free throws and has a 60.6 eFG percentage with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Holloway and Labaron Philon give Alabama one of the best backcourts nationally.

Holloway has been wearing a brace on his right wrist. Alabama head coach Nate Oats stated on Friday that Holloway did not practice on Thursday and he would be a game-time decision to see how his wrist would feel.

Alabama has had injuries throughout its roster this season. Forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Keitenn Bristow have also missed games for Alabama early in the 2025-26 season will play against Arizona on Saturday, per Oats via Goodman. Alabama also has former five-star prospect Jalil Bethea back after he had a toe injury.

Alabama will have Latrell Wrightsell and Keitenn Bristow for tonight's game against Arizona, and Aden Holloway is likely to play, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats told @TheFieldOf68.https://t.co/NqLFzz3H25 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 14, 2025

Bethea missed the first six games of the season for Alabama. Nine Alabama players average at least 8.4 PPG. Four of those players are forwards and five are guards. Alabama is sixth nationally, averaging 95.1 PPG, which is sixth nationally.

No Arizona players are listed as injured. Eight Arizona players average 16.9 minutes per game. Alabama has 11 players averaging at least 12.9 MPG. The Crimson Tide has had to go deeper into its bench because of injuries. Only seven Alabama players have played all nine games this season.

Arizona against Alabama in Birmingham has a 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff on ESPN. Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla will provide the analysis as ESPN is sending its lead Big XII team to Birmingham between number one Arizona and 12th-ranked Alabama.