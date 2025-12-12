Alabama versus Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona continues its gauntlet non-conference schedule on Saturday against Alabama in Birmingham. The Wildcats will play as the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2023.

Alabama has played its own gauntlet this season with a win over Illinois and losses to Gonzaga and Purdue. Arizona is sixth and Alabama is 12th in the NCAA NetRatings entering the game on Saturday. Arizona is ninth in KenPom offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating.

Alabama is second in KenPom offensive rating and 46th in defensive rating. The Crimson Tide is sixth nationally, averaging 95.1 points per game. Alabama is third nationally, making 12.6 three-point shots per game and fourth, attempting 36.1 from beyond the arc.

Alabama is 14th nationally, averaging 78.7 possessions per game and Arizona is 98th at 77.3. Eight players for Alabama are averaging over 9.0 points per game. Alabama is led by guards Labaron Philon, 21.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists and Aden Holloway, 18.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 4.3 APG.

Arizona versus Alabama Game Information and TV

Arizona versus Alabama in Birmingham will tip off at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Lead Big XII team, Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla will provide the analysis.

Alabama versus Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over Alabama in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is +100 and taking the points and Alabama is +122. Arizona is -118 on the money line and Alabama is -102. The over/under for Saturday is 177.5.

Alabama versus Arizona series history

Arizona has two wins and three losses all-time versus Alabama. Arizona has won two of the last three versus Alabama. Alabama won the first two games against Arizona in the 1985 and 1990 NCAA Tournaments. The 1985 Arizona loss was the Wilcats' first NCAA Tournament game under Lute Olson.