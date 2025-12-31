All-ACC SMU players to watch versus Arizona in 2026 Holiday Bowl

Arizona has five All-ACC players to contend with and another five who were named honorable mention All-Conference for SMU as they play in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night. Two SMU players earned first-team All-ACC, another pair were second-team and one was named to the third team

Guard Logan Parr and safety Ahmaad Moses earned first-team All-ACC for SMU. Parr was third in the ACC, allowing a 1.2 pressure rate on 338 snaps per the Pro Football Network. Parr is in his third season as a starter with SMU.

Moses leads SMU with 91 tackles and five interceptions, one returned for a TD and has 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2.0 passes defended and 2.0 fumble recoveries, Moses has had a breakout 2025 season after recording 73 tackles in 2024, despite starting only four games.

Defensive end Isaiah Smith and offensive tackle P.J. Williams were named second-team All-ACC. Williams improved from 2024 when he was named third-team All-ACC. Williams started all 14 SMU games in 2025 and 11 games in 2025.

Best in Texas.



Congrats to our 2025 nominees on the @dctf All-Texas Teams! pic.twitter.com/8xumoSVBWY — SMU Football (@SMUFB) December 9, 2025

Smith has 51 tackles, is seventh nationally with 17.0 TFLs and tied for 21st with 8.5 sacks with 1.0 pass defended, 1.0 forced fumble and 1.0 fumble recovery. Smith has improved in each of his four seasons with SMU, that has culminated with a dominant 2025 season.

Wide receiver Jordan Hudson was named third-team All-ACC for SMU. Hudson leads SMU with 56 receptions, 749 yards and six TDs. The fourth-ranked Arizona pass defense, which allowed 155.9 yards per game against Hudson, will be a matchup to watch in the Holiday Bowl.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings, tight end Matthew Hibner, center Joshua Bates, defensive tackles Jeffrey M'Ba and Terry Webb, cornerback Deuce Harmon, safety Isaiah Nwokobia and specialist Yamir Knight earned honorable mention All-ACC from SMU.

Jennings, in his second season as a starter in 2025, led SMU to the 2024 College Football Playoff. In 2025, Jennings has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,363 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions. Knight and Hibner are the third and fourth-leading receivers for SMU.

Webb has 44 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and 4.0 passes defended. M'ba has 42 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks. Nwokobia is second on SMU with 80 tackles, has 2.0 TFLs and tied for the SMU lead with seven passes defended. Harmon has 33 tackles and 7.0 passes defended.