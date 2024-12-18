All Pacers will be in attendance for T.J. McConnell Arizona Ring of Honor ceremony

The entire Indiana Pacers team will be present on Wednesday night to celebrate T.J. McConnell's induction into the Arizona Ring of Honor. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that the entire team will be there for McConnell and "This is a huge honor. It’s pretty cool that the whole team is going to be there for it.”

McConnell averaged 9.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.93 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor, 34.3 percent on three-point attempts and 74.2 percent from the free throw line for Arizona from 2013 through 2015 after transferring from Duquesne.

McConnell was the perfect point guard playing for Sean Miller. Like Miller, McConnell is from Pittsburgh where Duquesne is located. Miller played collegiately at Pittsburgh and coached at Xavier in Cincinnati where he returned a year after getting fired by Arizona in 2021.

McConnell has the second and seventh-best seasons in Arizona history and third-best year in steals. Arizona finished 67-9 overall and 31-5 in the Pac-12 with two regular season championships, one tournament title and two trips to the West Regional Finals, McConnell is being inducted this year because he has now played 10 seasons in the NBA.

“This is a huge honor. It’s pretty cool that the whole team is going to be there for it.”



Coach Carlisle speaks about the team traveling to Tucson, Arizona, tomorrow ahead of our game in Phoenix for T.J. McConnell’s @ArizonaMBB Ring of Honor ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Ose19I0l3u — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 17, 2024

McConnell's Pacers teammate Benedict Mathurin was inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor last year because he won the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year. There are seven criteria Arizona lists on its website for athletes to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

McConnell returned to his home state and played the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. McConnell is in his fifth season with Indiana. In arguably the best season of his NBA career, McConnell is averaging career-highs of 11.3 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 5.2 made field goals, 9.1 FG attempts and shooting 57,2 percent from the floor.