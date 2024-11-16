Another Year, Another Charita Stubbs Recruiting Master Class
Following up a Top-10 recruiting class is not exactly an easy task, but Charita Stubbs was poised for the challenge by adding some strong reinforcements to what is already a strong core, with Brookelyn Hatton, Chloe Giehtbrock, Maya Flemister, Renee Jones, and Paige Thies all signing on the dotted line to join the Wildcats.
With all but Thies coming to Tucson in January, there is going to be a great opportunity to see some significant cohesion formed going into year number two in the Big 12.
Brookelyn Hatton - DS/L - Overland Park, KS
With a strong need to add defensive reinforcements with the pending graduations of Haven Wray and Ava Tortorello, Hatton comes to Tucson poised for early playing time as a freshman. With a very sound passing platform and a strong knuckling float serve,
Hatton may find herself stepping into Wray's second libero position alongside Brenna Ginder, and the Wildcats likely won't skip a beat. After watching the video of Hatton, it's evident that her playing style closely resembles Wray's—both are characterized by a loud yet controlled approach.
Hatton will need to limit her aggressiveness. In studying Hatton's game she could at times get out of position However, the video found, that it did not affect the team, but at a higher level control will be key for Hatton.
In her high school career, Hatton was named as the top libero in Kansas by Prep Dig and was also named as an AVCA Phenom and Volleyball Magazine Dream Team selection.