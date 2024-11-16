Another Year, Another Charita Stubbs Recruiting Master Class
Chloe Giehtbrock - S - Clarkston, MI
One of the state of Michigan's best is heading to Tucson in setter Chloe Giehtbrock. Giehtbrock brings in a third different dynamic for the Wildcats setters. With Ana Heath being a more conservative setter with what can be a heavy jump serve and Avery Scoggins who is more of a court general who will sneak in an attack here and there,
Giehtbrock brings an aggressive net presence while also directing a nicely controlled offense. Giehtbrock in addition to her net aggressiveness is a very smooth setter that can be very tricky for defenses. No matter the way she is facing including appearing to prepare to attack, she can set just about anywhere.
Giehtbrock is also very aware defensively and she does not hesitate to make the pass instead of leaving it for others. One place for growth for Giehtbrock is in her passing platform which can be very loud at times, but with a spring to work on it that should not be a significant concern at all.
In her high school career, Giehtbrock was ranked as the 19th overall player (fourth setter) in the state of Michigan for Prep Dig and also finished top three at AAU Nationals on three occasions.