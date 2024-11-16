Another Year, Another Charita Stubbs Recruiting Master Class
Maya Flemister - MB - Centennial, CO
While Maya Flemister does not arrive in Tucson with the accolades of the others in this class, do not sleep on the potential she brings. Watching video, she reminds me of a more raw version of Alayna Johnson at the same point, and with a blueprint already in place of what she can become the future is exciting with Flemister.
While currently, she might be more of a project upon arriving, depending on how rapid the development happens, the playing time is up for grabs, as when her timing is right on she can be very dominant on the net, as her timing is the only thing that could hold her back initially.
In her high school career, Flemister was a 2023 first-team All-Centennial League performer at Arapahoe High School, while also serving as a team captain.
Renee Jones - OPP - Fort Washington, MD
Any time you can bring in a 6'5 attacker you don't turn it down. Add in that it's a left-handed opposite, and you get Renee Jones. While she is listed from Maryland, Jones finished her high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Jones is a very exciting prospect for the Wildcats, and it would not surprise me if she lined up as the starting opposite for the Wildcats in 2025.
Jones brings a very consistent approach to the right side of the attack and it'll be very interesting to see how Coach Charita Stubbs will deploy her, and if maybe she throws off defenses by having Jones come through the Middle giving a different look as a lefty in the middle.
With her height and athleticism, Renee Jones can become very vital and dynamic for the Wildcats attack. In her High School career, Jones was named to Prep Volleyball's Top 100 list, named as an AVCA Phenom, trained with the USA National Training and Development Program, and was ranked as the number 13 player in Florida.