Another Year, Another Charita Stubbs Recruiting Master Class
Paige Thies - OH - Oregon City, OR
Tell me if you heard this before, Arizona Volleyball signs an Outside Hitter out of Oregon named Paige. After striking gold with Paige Whipple who was very much the glue for some recent Wildcats programs, Stubbs is likely hoping for the same out of Paige Thies.
Unlike the rest of the class who plan to arrive in January, Thies will be heading to Tucson following the spring season. In Thies the Wildcats are getting a very strong attacker, and likely one that will grow into a crucial part of the Arizona attack for years to come.
Thies plays a very controlled game and her attacks pack a violent punch that should lead to some pretty good success in kill rate once she adapts to the college game.
In her high school career, Thies was named the top player in Oregon and 39th overall, earned the 2023 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, 2023 Prep Volleyball second-team All-American, and was a three-time All-Three Rivers League Player of the Year.
With big-time impact potential at each position coming to Tucson, Head Coach Charita Stubbs definitely focused in on quality on this class, and with another pair of Top 100 players coming to town, Arizona's needle should only be point straight up as these Wildcats look poised to make some serious noise for years to come.