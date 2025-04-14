Anthony Dell'Orso announced return to Arizona in social media post

Guard Anthony Dell'Orsoa is returning for his senior season with a post to his social media accounts on Monday. Dell'Orso averaged 7.2 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 41.3 percent on three-point attempts, and 90.2 percent from the free throw line.

After transferring from Campbell in 2024, Dell'Orso played in 37 games with Arizona while making 28 starts. Dell'Orso was at his most valuable for Arizona when making three-point shots. During the 2024-25 season, Dell'Orso led Arizona players in the rotation in three-point shooting.

The Arizona backcourt in 2025-26 projects as Jaden Bradley returning as the starting point guard, Dell'Orso at the two with Harvard transfer Evan Nelson and incoming freshmen Brayden Burries and Bryce James. Bradley has not announced his intention to return. The transfer portal is open through April 22.

Dell'Orso had a reduced role at Arizona after averaging 19.5 PPG with Campbell during the 2023-24 season. Dell'Orso was a key contributor for Arizona during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 9.0 PPG, 1.0 RPG and 2.3 APG on 47.1 percent from the field, an average of 2-4 on three-point attempts per game and 5-5 from the free throw line.

The best game for Dell'Orso in the NCAA Tournament was in Arizona's second-round win over Oregon, with 12 points on 3-5 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. Dell'Orso had nine points, two rebounds and five assists in the first-round win over Akron.

Dell'Orso averaged 5.83 PPG, 1.25 RPG and 1.3 APG while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent on three-point attempts and made all 16 of his free throws in 24 games versus Big XII opponents in 2024-25. Those numbers include the Battle 4 Atlantis game versus West Virginia and the three Big XII Tournament games.