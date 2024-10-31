Anthony Dell' Orso named best true wing transfer fit sleeper
Anthony Dell'Orso was named a sleeper at true wing among the "The best pure fits by position in the 2024 college basketball transfer portal" by Isaac Trotter of 247Sports on Thursday. Dell'Orso transferred to Arizona from Campbell.
Dell'Orso is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Big South named Dell'Orso the Conference Freshman of the Year in 2022-23. Campbell moved to the Colonial Athletic Association in 2023-24 where Dell'Orso earned second -team all-conference as a sophomore.
Dell'Orso showed great improvement from his freshman to sophomore season despite Campbell moving up in competition. In 2022-23 Dell'Orso averaged 12.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and shot 48.7 percent from the floor, 32.2 percent on three-point attempts and made 83.0 percent of his free throw attempts.
Dell'Orso led Campbell in 2023-24 averaging 19.5 PPG and 6.5 RPG while improving to 49.2 percent from the floor, 38.0 on three-point attempts and taking a slight dip to 80.9 percent on free throws. At Arizona, Dell'Orso will be the first wing off the bench backing up Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love.
Trotter named Tucker DeVries from Drake to West Virginia as his top true wing transfer. A.J. Storr from Wisconsin to Kansas was the second best true wing listed by Trotter followed by Kobe Johnson from USC to UCLA, Terrance Edwards Jr. from James Madison to Louisville and Roddy Gayle from Ohio State to Michigan.
Dell'Orso is an excellent all-around player who had 51 steals last season. Dell'Orso should step into the role vacated by Pelle Larsson over the past few seasons. In the two exhibition games Dell'Orso averaged 9.5 PPG, 2.0 APG and shot 6-15 from the floor, 5-10 on threes and 2-2 on free throws.
Dell'Orso averaged 19.5 minutes in the two exhibition games. With Tommy Lloyd emptying his bench as Arizona won by an average of 56 points in the exhibition games, expect Dell'Orso to have a slight bump in minutes played when Arizona opens the season on Monday night versus Canisius.