Anthony Dell'Orso providing offense off Arizona bench
Wing Anthony Dell'Orso needed a few games to get acclimated playing for Arizona. After scoring 26 points in the first four games this season, Dell'Orso has scored 54 in the last four games. Dell'Orso had a breakout game with 21 points in a 103-71 win in the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal win over Davidson.
Dell'Orso made eight of 11 shots from the field and five of his seven three-point attempts versus Davidson. In the last four games, Dell'Orso is averaging 13.5 points per game, made 20 of his 34 shots from the floor and 10 of his 16 three-point attempts. Dell'Orso is the only consistent Arizona three-point shooter this season.
With defenses able to collapse on Arizona defensively, expect Dell'Orso to continue to receive more minutes. After playing 58 minutes in the first three games this season, Dell'Orso played a season-low of four in the 69-55 Arizona loss to Duke. Dell'Orso's fortunes changed versus Davidson.
Dell'Orso continued to show he can be a significant contributor for Arizona offensively with 19 points on 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 three-point attempts in the 102-66 Arizona win over Southern Utah on Saturday. As Arizona gets ready to play UCLA on Saturday in Phoenix and gets into Big XII play, Dell'Orso's shooting will be critical.
Dell'Orso leads Arizona off the bench averaging 10.0 PPG, shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent on three-point attempts and leads Arizona regulars with an 59.8 percent effective field goal percentage. As a team, Arizona has a 51.8 effective field goal percentage and 31.6 three-point percentage.
At 6'6, Dell'Orso provides Miami with good size on the wing. Delineating the minutes on the wing will be difficult for Tommy Lloyd. The one benefit is that Jaden Bradley, Dell'Orso, Caleb Love and K.J. Lewis all provide Arizona and Lloyd with different strengths in the backcourt.