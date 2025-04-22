Arizona 1 of 3 programs setting official visit with 3-star WR RJ Mosley

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports reported on Tuesday morning that Miami will host three-star wide receiver RJ Mosley for a visit the weekend of June 6. At 6'4 and 185 pounds, Mosley is a big target at WR. Mosley is the 243rd-ranked WR and 203rd prospect in California in the 2026 class.

During a breakout 2024 junior season, Mosley had 48 receptions for 594 yards and eight touchdowns, per MaxPreps. Mosley had nine receptions for 123 yards and a TD as a sophomore in 2023. Arizona currently has commitments from three-star prospects Hamisi Juma and Caleb Smith at WR in the 2026 class.

In addition to Arizona, Mosley is also scheduled to visit Stanford the weekend of May 30 and Utah on June 20, per Huffman. Arizona currently has the 47th best 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Arizona has four other players committed to the 2026 class.

Arizona will host tight end Jaivion Martin, safety Gavin Day, offensive tackle Dominic Harris and athlete Rahsjon Duncan, will also take their official visits to Arizona the weekend of June 6. That will be the biggest weekend of official visits for Arizona, as currently listed by 247Sports.

Arizona needs to add WRs for 2026. Four WRs on the three-deep depth chart entering the 2025 season will be seniors. Incoming transfers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong, who are projected to start in 2025, are entering their senior season. Junior WR Chris Hunter is also projected as a 2025 starter.

Mosley would join Tre Spivey (who transferred to Arizona from Kansas State) as the tallest receivers on the Arizona roster. The other incoming WRs for Arizona this year are 6'0 or shorter. Mosley's height would be a huge asset for Arizona entering what would be the last season for Noah Fifita if he returns in 2026.