Arizona 1 of 3 schools getting official visits from 3-star 2026 DL Nemyah Telona

Three-star 2026 defensive lineman Memyah Telona will visit Arizona the weekend of June 20, Arizona State on June 13 and California on May 29, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. There is not a 247Sports crystal ball logged for Telona yet.

Oregon, who hosted Telona for an unofficial visit in January, is the prohibitive favorite for a commitment from him, per his On3 profile page. Auburn, UNLV, Minnesota, San Diego State and UNLV are the other programs that have offered Telona a scholarship, per his 247 Sports page.

In three seasons for Concord, California, DeLaSalle, Telona has 85 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Telona is the 685th prospect, 77th DL and 58th player in California in the 2026 class. Telona is higher ranked than any of the current 2026 Arizona commits.

Linebacker Dash Fifita (brother of Arizona quarterback Noah) is the only defensive player currently committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. Three of the six Arizona DL on the two-deep depth chart in the 3-4 defense for the Wildcats are seniors. Adding DL in the 2026 class is critical for Arizona.

Telona will be joined by four-star cornerback Jaron Jones, three-star LB Taylor Johnson, who is committed to USC, tight end Bryton Niu, who is an Oklahoma State commit and three-star DL Josiah Anyansi as other prospects who are taking official visits to Arizona the weekend of June 20.

Twenty-five prospects are taking official visits to Arizona from May 29 through June 20. July is usually a busy time for commitments following the official visits in June. Four-star athlete Henry Gabalis, who is projected to play TE for Arizona, was the last prospect to commit to the Wildcats in the 2026 class on April 19.

Arizona currently has the 60th ranked 2026 class nationally and is 13th in the Big XII. As the first full recruiting cycle for Brent Brennan, the 2026 class is a critical one to set the culture and foundation for the program he wants to build for the future.