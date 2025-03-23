Arizona 10-game winning streak ends in loss at West Virginia

West Virginia ended the 10-game Arizona winning streak on Saturday with an 11-3 win in Morgantown. The West Virginia win came after Arizona gave the Mountaineers their second loss of the season with a 6-4, 16-inning win on Friday night.

Arizona looked like they were headed to their 11th consecutive win when they scored single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead. West Virginia tied the game with two runs in the third before Arizona regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. West Virginia took control with a seven-run bottom of the fourth.

Owen Kramkowski pitched 3.1 innings allowing eight runs, six earned on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts before being removed. Sam White led West Virginia with three hits in five at-bats, one run scored and five RBIs. White had a two-run double in the third and another double with the bases loaded that scored all three runners in the fourth.

Brendan Summerhill and Tommy Splaine each had two hits and an RBI for Arizona while combining to score all three runs. Mason White had the other RBI for Arizona. A home run by Splaine in the fourth chased West Virginia starter Gavin Van Kempen after he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

FINAL: Arizona 3, WVU 11



Rubber match tomorrow morning at 9 AM MST — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 22, 2025

Reese Bassinger prevented any Arizona comeback pitching 5.1 innings, allowing one hit, with a walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 2-0 in 2024. Kramkowski fell to 3-2 with the loss for Arizona. Arizona falls into a second place tie with Texas Tech at 4-1 in the Big XII with the loss. Kansas State lead the Big XII at 5-0..

Arizona and West Virginia will play the final game of their three-game series on Sunday at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on Sunday on ESPN+. Freshman Smith Bailey (1-1, 1.80) will start for Arizona on Sunday Carson Estridge (2-0, 0.96) is starting for West Virginia.