Arizona 2025 5-star signee Koa Peat named to early USA U-19 roster

Five-star forward Koa Peat, a 2025 five-star signee with Arizona, has been invited to the 33-player training camp for the Under 19 United States team that will participate in the FIBA World Cup in Switzerland in June. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is the head coach for the U19 USA team.

Peat is one of 13 Class of 2025 players invited to the training camp. Seven players who have already competed in college and another 13 players in the Class of 2026 were also invited. Among the other invitees are Chris Cenac Jr., who signed with Houston and BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa.

Peat has previously won gold medals for the USA with the U17 team in 2024 and 2022 and the U16 team in 2023. Peat led the 2023 U16 USA team, averaging 17.2 points per game and was second, posting 8.3 rebounds. In the semifinals in 2023, Peat scored 29 points, the second-highest total by any player in that tournament.

Lloyd previously coached TEAM USA to the Gold Medal at the Under 18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2024. Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewbury and Grant McCasland of Texas Tech assisted Lloyd with the 2024 U18 team and will work with him on the U19 team in Switzerland.

Arizona is second in the 247Sports 2025 composite rankings, with five-star guard Brayden Burries, four-star forward Dwayne Aristode, three-star guard Bryce James, 6'11 international power forward SIdi Gueye and Harvard transfer Evan Nelson in the class.

Peat has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games playing for Team USA and in 14 out of 18 overall. The experience Peat has playing for Team USA in the last three summers and Lloyd being the head coach should help him strongly compete for a position on the 2025 U19 team.