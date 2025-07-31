Arizona 2025 Big XII schedule ranked in the middle of the conference

Arizona has the ninth-ranked schedule in the Big XII, according to Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. Kansas State is at Arizona in a non-conference game that was scheduled before Big XII expansion. Hawaii and Weber State are at Arizona for the first two games of the season.

Arizona is at Iowa State on September 27 in the 2025 Big XII opener. Arizona hosts Oklahoma State, BYU, Baylor and Kansas in Big XII play. In addition to Iowa State, Arizona plays at Houston, Colorado, Cincinnati and Arizona State.

Arizona was picked last in the Big XII in the CBS Sports poll of their writers. Arizona State is picked to win the Big XII by CBS Sports, with Kansas State second. The 2025 Arizona schedule is balanced throughout with teams picked near the top and those not projected to contend.

The Big XII is unpredictable. Arizona State was picked last by the Big XII media in 2024 and won the conference championship game. Every team in the Big XII has a win total set between 5.5 and 8.5 wins by the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mark your calendars 📅



The 2025 Football Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/ROuYAEUIaB — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 4, 2025

"The Wildcats schedule is fairly boilerplate for the conference, with most of the toughest games against contenders coming at home. A game against Kansas State is technically a nonconference matchup due to a scheduling quirk, and getting Oklahoma State early could prove valuable for building confidence." Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports.

Kansas State is +550 to win the Big XII, according to FanDuel. Among other 2025 Arizona opponents, Arizona State is fourth in the Big XII at +600 and Baylor fifth at +650 to win the conference. Arizona is +3800 to win the Big XII and the Wildcats win total is 5.5.

The toughest part of the Arizona schedule is in the middle of the season. Road games at Colorado and Houston with a bye week in between means Arizona does not have a home game from October 11 versus BYU until they host Kansas on November 8.

Baylor and Arizona State to close the season will also be difficult. Arizona has to beat Hawaii and Weber State to begin the season and stack wins before playing Baylor and Arizona State to put themselves in a position to earn six wins and become bowl eligible.