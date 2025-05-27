Arizona 2025 class finishes top 5 in rankings and named 1 of spring's biggest stories

Arizona signing five-star prospects, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat, was named by Jeff Borzello of ESPN as one of "the biggest stories of the past few months" in their "Final 2025 men's NCAA basketball recruiting class rankings."

Arizona finished fourth in the 2025 ESPN class rankings. Peat, who is 10th, beat out the 12th-ranked Burries as the top 2025 Arizona signee in the ESPN rankings. Arizona moved into the top 25 2025 classes after not being in the ESPN top 25 nationally in January.

Arizona had the biggest rise in the final ESPN rankings, per Borzello by signing Burries and Peat. Arizona also added international prospects, Sidi Gueye from Senegal, late in the 2025 class. Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in November and Bryce James was another spring signee.

Borzello praised Peat for his consistent productivity in high school while winning four Arizona state championships in high school and three gold medals with USA Basketball. Peat chose to remain at Perry when he likely had the opportunity to attend one of the elite basketball prep schools.

"Arizona adds five-star duo: Tommy Lloyd's recruiting class was missing star power entering March, but that was rectified quickly with Koa Peat and Brayden Burries committing to the Wildcats within a two-week span. Both players should start immediately and keep Arizona in the top 15 nationally." Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Arizona also landed Senegal native Sidi Gueye, who will arrive after debuting for Real Madrid as a 17-year-old this past October. The 2025 class has proved the ability of Tommy Lloyd to recruit nationally with Burries, James and Peat and continue being an elite international recruiter with Aristode from the Netherlands and Gueye.

Burries and Peat are the second-highest rated pair in the 2025 class behind Darius Acuff and Maleek Thomas, who signed with Arkansas. Burries is expected to step into the scoring guard position vacated by Caleb Love and Peat replaces power forward Trey Townsend for Arizona in 2025-26.

The 2025 class is the highest Arizona has signed in four full recruiting cycles under Lloyd. Peat is the fifth-highest signee in the history of the Arizona basketball program and Burries is seventh since 247Sports has been tracking recruiting.