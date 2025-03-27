Arizona 2025 class vaults into top 20 with Koa Peat commitment

Arizona received a commitment from five-star power forward Koa Peat on Thursday. Peat is the highest rated commitment to Arizona in the Tommy Lloyd era. Arizona moved from 45th to 16th in the 2024 247Sports composite class rankings with the commitment from Peat on Thursday.

Peat is the eighth-ranked prospect, fourth power forward and top player in Arizona in the 2025 class out of Gilbert, Perry. Arizona beat out Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas for the commitment from Peat per On3. Most reports stated that the final decision was ultimately between Arizona and Arizona State.

Peat is the third commitment in the 2025 Arizona class. Four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star shooting guard Bryce James were earlier commitments to Arizona in the 2025 class. At 6'8 and 235 pounds, Peat has a college-ready body and game to contribute immediately as a freshman.

Peat was named the MaxPreps Arizona High School Basketball Player of the Year earlier this month. In leading Perry to its fourth consecutive state championship, Peat averaged 18.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Peat has been the MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year for the last three seasons.

Peat could potentially replace Carter Bryant, who is projected as a top 20 2025 NBA Draft Prospect. Experience playing for the United States Under-17 team internationally since 2022 should help Peat quickly adapt to college. Peat averaged 17.9 PPG. 5.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 steals and shot 62.5 percent from the field in the 2024 U17 World Championship.

The 2025 Arizona class could vault into the top 10. Arizona currently leads with a 30.0 percent chance for a commitment from five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries per his On3 profile. The 2025 Arizona class should finish as the best in the four complete recruiting cycles under Tommy Lloyd.