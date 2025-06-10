Arizona 2025 College World Series appearance has multiple reunions

Former Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and UCLA, former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson (now at LSU), and Coastal Carolina, who Arizona played in the 2016 Championship Series, are all appearing in the 2025 College World Series in Omaha with the Wildcats.

Only Oregon State is on the same half of the bracket as Arizona. Arizona opens the 2025 College World Series on Friday versus Coastal Carolina at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on Friday. Oregon State plays Louisville in its first game on Friday at 4:00 PM MST.

Arizona won one out of three games in a memorable three-game series to finish the 2024 season. After losing 9-2 and 16-1 in the first two games, the Arizona lead in the Pac-12 standings was down to a half game in the final contest of the regular season. Arizona earned a 4-3 walk-off win to clinch the 2024 Pac-12 title in the final game.

Arizona swept the three-game series versus UCLA in 2024, with two of those wins in extra innings. UCLA has had a redemptive 2025 season after finishing 19-33 overall and 9-21, tied for last place in the Pac-12 in 2025. UCLA is 47-16 entering the College World Series and was 22-8, tying Oregon for the regular season Big 10 title.

ARIZONA IS OMAHA BOUND‼️



The Wildcats advance to their 19th Men's College World Series 👏 pic.twitter.com/V3VR1TCu2i — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025

Johnson had a 208–114 record in six seasons at Arizona. In addition to the 2016 College World Series appearance, Johnson led Arizona to a berth in Omaha in his final year in 2021. Arizona won its only Pac-12 title under Johnson in 2021. LSU is making its second College World Series appearance under Johnson in 2025.

Arizona is 1-2 all-time versus Coastal Carolina, has never played LSU, is 44-46 against Oregon State and has a 128-138-1 record versus UCLA. Among the other teams in the 2025 CWS, Arizona is 4-3 against Arkansas, 2-1 versus Louisville (with this loss in 2025) and has never played Murray State.