Arizona 2025 commit Bryce James earns MVP at Hoophall classic

Arizona 2025 commit Bryce James earned Most Valuable Player with 16 points, four steals and five rebounds in 17 minutes as Sierra Canyon defeated the fourth-ranked team in the country, Loganville, Georgia, Grayson 60-46. James is the son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James.

James' performance was particularly impressive in that it came in 17 minutes off the bench. Max Preps reported James entered the game with 6:16 left in the second quarter. James is regarded more of a shooter than a driver and shot four of six from the floor and made four three-points versus Grayson.

James is the 240th ranked player, 44th shooting guard and 28th prospect in California in the 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Sierra Canyon extended a 25-20 halftime lead to 44-29 after three quarters. James scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half.

James is one of two prospects in the 2025 Arizona class. Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in November. Arizona will lose guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend are the only seniors in the rotation for Arizona this season.

"While Bryce got more aggressive looking for his shot once he got hot in the second...he's generally content to play within the flow of the game and plays a typically unselfish, team-oriented brand of basketball....Long term, James still projects as more of a developmental project for Arizona, who isn't expected to make significant contributions as a freshman." Adam FInkelstein, 247Sports

James will have time to develop at Arizona assuming guards Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso and K.J. Lewis return for the 2024-25 season. Arizona seems likely to add a guard through the 2025 transfer portal with Love completing his eligibility at the end of the season.

James could potentially provide Arizona with valuable minutes off the bench as a freshman during the 2025-26 season. Dell'Orso is by far the best three-point shooter for Arizona at 45.2 percent. Arizona will need to add more shooting to its 2025-26 roster and James could provide that.

Aristode and James currently make up the 46th-ranked 2025 recruiting class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Incoming transfers have somewhat diminished the importance of where a recruiting class is ranked. The combined ranking of incoming freshmen and transfers is what matters in modern college sports.