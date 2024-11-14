Arizona 2025 de-commitments compared to top 10 classes
Arizona has four de-commitments in the 2025 class. Three de-commitments in the 2025 class have occurred in 2024 and two since the season started. Two of those numbers are below the average of the top 10 2025 classes. The top 10 classes average five de-commitments, 4.1 in 2024 and 1.2 since the season started.
The numbers are greatly skewed by Alabama having 12 De-commitments and 12 in 2024. LSU leads with three de-commitments since the season among the top 10 2025 classes. The median amount of de-commits in the 2025 class is four. Three is the median amount of de-commitments in 2024 among 2025 prospects.
The median amount of in-season de-commitments among 2025 prospects in the top 10 classes is 0.5. Arizona compares favorably with the top 10 classes in de-commitments. Despite a 3-6 record with five straight losses, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his class have mostly kept the 2025 class intact.
The de-commitment from four-star wide receiver Terry Shelton on Wednesday night was impactful for Arizona because he was the highest-ranked prospect committed to the Wildcats in the 2025 class. Three-star defensive back Allen Gant was the other in-season prospect to de-commit from Arizona.
Rank
Program
De-commits
2024 DCs
In-season DCs
1
Ohio State
3
3
0
2
Alabama
12
12
1
3
Georgia
8
6
3
4
LSU
3
3
3
5
Auburn
7
5
1
6
Texas
3
3
0
7
Texas A&M
1
0
0
8
Tennessee
2
1
1
9
Oregon
6
6
1
10
Miami
5
2
2
N/A
Average
5
4.1
1.2
Arizona lost three-star athlete Bryce Lewis during spring practice in March. Three-star interior offensive lineman Toby Mealer de-committed from Arizona in March 2023 when Jedd Fisch was still coaching Arizona. Fisch had a bigger impact on the Arizona roster by taking 10 players with him as transfers to Washington.
The Early National Signing Period is only three weeks away from December 4-6. Those three weeks are critical for Arizona holding the class together. Players choose programs built on relationships with the coaching staffs and how they will fit into that particular system and their path to playing time.
The 3-6 start to the season for Arizona will impact de-commitments but it is solely a part of a decision by a prospect. The loss of Shelton dropped the 2025 Arizona class to 47th nationally from 38th and to seventh in the Big XII from fourth.