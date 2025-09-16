Arizona is favored in three of their remaining nine games, according to the ESPN Football Power Index. The ESPN FPI also projects Arizona with 7.7 wins and 4.4 losses in their simulations. After the 23-17 win over Kansas State, the projections for each game changed for Arizona.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona with a 94.00 percent chance to get to six wins and become bowl eligible, a 2.7 percent chance to win the Big XII and a 3.7 percent chance to earn a College Football Playoff berth. Only four teams remaining on Arizona's schedule are ahead of them in the ESPN FPI.

Arizona is currently 38th in the ESPN FPI. BYU is 22nd in the ESPN FPI, Kansas is 31st, Arizona State is 32nd and Iowa State is 34th. After a bye week, Arizona is at Iowa State on September 27. Kansas State, whom Arizona beat on Friday night, is the highest-rated team in the ESPN FPI the Wildcats have defeated in 2025.

Five of the nine remaining games for Arizona have an increased projection for them to win, according to the ESPN FPI. Arizona has an increased chance of beating Iowa State, Oklahoma State, BYU, Colorado and Baylor. Houston, Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State have an increased chance to beat Arizona.

Date Opponent Chance to win Previous Projection 9/27 At Iowa State 38.9 33.4 10/4 Oklahoma State 89.0 87.5 10/11 BYU 37.4 36.5 10/18 At Houston 48.3 49.5 11/1 At Colorado 60.7 54.5 11/8 Kansas 46.8 51.9 11/15 At Cincinnati 39.4 42.1 11/22 Baylor 58.6 53.5 11/28 At Arizona State 39.9 40.2

The only remaining Arizona game that the projected winner changed was Kansas. Arizona was projected with a 51.9 percent chance to beat Kansas last week and it now has a 46.8 percent projection to beat the Jayhawks.

Houston is the other remaining Arizona game that is basically a pick 'em. Arizona has a 48.3 percent chance to win at Houston. Arizona will alternate home and road games in its last five 2025 contests. The numbers will continue to evolve as the 2025 season continues to progress.