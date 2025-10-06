Arizona 2025 ESPN Football Power Index projections update for 7 remaining games

Arizona had an increase in the projected chance to win in each of its seven remaining 2025 games per the ESPN Football Power Index. Entering week five, Arizona was the favorite in two of its remaining eight games in the ESPN FPI. Arizona is now projected with better than a 50 percent chance to win in four of its remaining games.

Arizona has a 29.3 percent chance to win on Saturday at home against BYU. That is an increase over the 25.5 percent chance Arizona had to beat BYU after its 39-14 week five loss at Iowa State. BYU beat West Virginia 38-24 on Friday night.

Arizona had a significant jump in its projection at Houston and Colorado after the win over Oklahoma State. Arizona earned a jump from a 41.5 percent chance to beat Houston after week five to a 53.1 percent chance post week six.

Arizona is now projected with a 53.9 percent chance to win at Colorado, which increased from 49.4 percent post-week five. Winning consecutive road games, albeit with a bye in between, would be a significant accomplishment for Arizona.

Date Opponent Record Chance to win Previous Projection 10/11 BYU 4-0 29.3 25.5 10/18 At Houston 4-0 53.1 41.5 11/1 At Colorado 2-3 53.9 49.4 11/8 Kansas 3-2 44.6 43.3 11/15 At Cincinnati 3-1 29.1 28.5 11/22 Baylor 3-2 55.0 50.3 11/29 At Arizona State 4-1 33.3 29.3

Arizona inched closer to a better chance to beat Kansas from 43.3 percent after week five to 44.6 percent post week six. Kansas at Arizona should be a toss-up. Cincinnati is the longest 2025 road trip for Arizona. The Wildcats are projected with a 29.1 percent chance to beat the Bearcats. That is up from 28.5 percent last week.

Baylor is the last projected regular season game Arizona is favored by the ESPN FPI with a 55.0 percent chance to win. The Previous projection had Arizona with a 50.3 percent chance to beat Baylor. Arizona has a 33.3 percent chance to win at Arizona State which is up from 29.3 percent.

The projections will change weekly in a Big XII full of parity. Four of the last seven Arizona games are toss-ups per the ESPN FPI. It would not be shocking for Arizona to beat BYU, Cincinnati and/or Arizona State.