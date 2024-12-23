Arizona 2025 incoming defensive transfer portal tracker

Arizona has added six transfer defensive players to its 2025 roster. Two defensive linemen, one linebacker and three defensive backs are joining Arizona for the 2025 season. Arizona lost 15 players to the 2025 transfer portal on defense. Brennan and his staff have convinced two key players in the secondary to remain with Arizona.

Safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith announced their return to Arizona after initially entering the transfer portal. Johnson and Smith will be joined in the secondary by Ja'Vion Cole, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and Michael Dansby. Arizona lost six defensive backs to the 2025 transfer portal,

Six Arizona defensive linemen entered the 2025 transfer portal. Arizona added transfer DL Deshawn McKnight and Chancellor Owens to the 2025 roster. McKnight and Owens come from Football Championship Subdivision programs but produced at an elite level during the 2024 season.

Kamuela Kaaihue and Jacob Manu who led Arizona in tackles during the 2023 season were the only Arizona LBs to enter the transfer portal. Blake Gotcher who led FCS in total tackles in 2024 is the only LB Arizona added. Gotcher could be the Arizona starting middle LB in 2025.

Owens had 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and 2.0 forced fumbles for the Demons in 2024. Against Houston Baptist in the final game of the 2024 season, Owens had 17 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack. Owens is critical on an Arizona defensive line hit hard by the transfer portal.

Dansby played under Brennan at San Jose State in 2022 and 2023. Playing for Brennan, Dansby recorded 33 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and one returned for a TD. Dansby improved his production in 2024 with 37 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 7.0 pass breakups, 9.0 passes defended and two interceptions.

In two seasons with Stanford, Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles and 2.0 fumble recoveries. In two seasons with Stanford, Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles and 2.0 fumble recoveries.

Cole had his best season with 38 tackles, 3,0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 13 passes defended and three interceptions playing under Brennan at San Jose State in 2023. Cole began his career at Cal Poly in 2022 before transferring to San Jose in 2023 and Texas for the 2024 season.

Another game wrecker coming to Tucson!



Welcome Home, @_DeshawnM2003 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Pngcyyx0Tk — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 21, 2024

McKnight began his career at Appalachian State. In seasons with Appalachian State McKnight had 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 pass defended and 1,0 forced fumble. McKnight had his best collegiate season for Tennessee-Martin in 2024 with 21 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

During an FCS All-American season in 2024, Gotcher had 162 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. The Buck Buchanan Award honoring the best defensive player in FCS named Gothcer a finalist.

Arizona will continue adding transfers to its 2025 roster. Players can enter the fall transfer portal through December 28 or five days after their team is eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Arizona has a nice mix of projected starters and players who add depth to the 2025 roster.