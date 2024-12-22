Arizona 2025 incoming offensive transfer portal tracker

Arizona has been productive early in the transfer portal on offense adding one running back, two offensive tackles and two wide receivers. Four of the five early offensive transfers to the 2025 Arizona roster project as likely starters. These are proven players with a history of production.

Arizona is currently 27th in the 247Sports composite transfer rankings nationally and seventh in the Big XII. The only significant offensive losses to the transfer portal for Arizona on offense were starting guard Wendell Moe, who committed to Tennessee and running back Rayshon Luke, who redshirted after four 2024 games.

Most of the incoming transfer talent for Arizona is better than the players who left. The biggest losses for the Arizona offense are offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea and WR Tetaiora McMillan who are entering the NFL Draft. It will take multiple players to replace the elite production of McMillan,

Arizona appears to have found the players who will replace McMillan and Savaiinea. Luke Wysong from New Mexico and Kris Hutson from Washington State have the opportunity to combine for the production McMillan had in 2024. Texas Tech transfer Ty Buchanan gives Arizona a versatile OT who can play left or right like Savaiinaea.

Wysong was the first 2025 transfer to commit to Arizona on December 13. Over four seasons, Wysong had 134 receptions for 1,465 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico. Wysong had a breakout 2024 season with 69 receptions for 840 yards and one TD.

Washington State WR Kris Hutson is entering the Transfer Portal, per reports.



Hutson had 54 catches for 683 yards and 2 TDs this season. The former 4⭐️ WR was the No. 100 overall player in the class of 2020 and started his career at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/8MrbAbZbba — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 11, 2024

Hutson will join Chris Hunter, Devin Wyatt and Wysong to provide Arizona with what should be a much deeper WR corps in 2025. Huston has 134 career receptions for 1,619 receiving yards and five TDs in four seasons at Oregon and one at Washington State. Huston and Wysong both project as starters in 2025.

Max Buchanan provides Arizona with a versatile offensive tackle who played the left and right side for Texas Tech in 2024. Buchanan played in 11 games in 2024 with four starts at right tackle and three on the left side per Matt Moreno of GoAZCats and projects as a starter for Arizona in 2025.

Brown has limited experience and is likely a player who will add depth for Arizona in 2024. Per Moreno, Brown played 92 snaps in pass blocking and 116 on running plays during the 2024 season. At 6'5 and 315 pounds, Brown provides Arizona with excellent size on the OL.

BREAKING: Texas State star transfer RB Ismail Mahdi has Committed to Arizona, he tells @on3sports



The 5’9 187 RB led the nation in All-Purpose Yards in 2023 (2,169)



2x All-Sun Belt 1st Team & 2023 1st Team All-American



Top 25 Player in the Portal (per On3)… pic.twitter.com/OgZIen5MLQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2024

Mahdi who ran for 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 44 receptions for 470 yards and another three scores in the past two seasons is the most accomplished transfer Arizona has added through the first two weeks of the portal. Mahdi was also and elite returner and first-team All-American All-as an Alll-Purpose player in 2023.

Arizona has quickly pivoted after being one of the programs most impacted by losses to the transfer portal. Offensively, Arizona has more incoming production than the players who left on offense. Buchanan, Huston, Mahdi and Wysong should all become key offensive players for Arizona in 2025.