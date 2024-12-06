Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
The end of the regular season for many college football teams precipitated the entry of many players into the transfer portal ahead of the first official day on Monday, December 9. Arizona is expected to have a big roster turnover of players leaving the program and transferring in for the 2025 season.
Several Arizona players announced their intention to enter the transfer portal ahead of the official start on December 9. Arizona lost 28 transfers in 2023. Ten 2023 Arizona transfers followed former head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington. Arizona will not have that problem in the 2024 transfer portal.
Brent Brennan had a late start on the 2024 transfer portal cycle when he was hired by Arizona in January. Arizona still was able to sign 26 transfers. The fall transfer portal cycle ahead of the 2025 season runs from December 9 through December 28.
Players who participate in the College Football Playoff whose teams are eliminated after December 28 can still enter the transfer portal. There is no deadline for a player to commit to their new program. The spring transfer portal window is April 16-25, 2025. The portal windows were shortened from 2024.
Dorman is a former four-star prospect who never made an appearance for Arizona per his official profile page. Arizona signed Dorman in the 2023 class as the 351st prospect, 24th QB and second player in Colorado out of Colorado Springs Vista Ridge. Dorman has three years of eligibility remaining.
Thomas gave a concise and short entry into the transfer portal posting "Thank You Tucson" to his X account. Per his official Arizona biography, Thomas did not appear during the 2023 season or record any stats in 2024. Thomas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Echols did not receive any playing time in 2023 or record any stats in 2024 per his official Arizona profile page. Arizona signed Echols in the 2023 class out of Henderson, Nevada, Coronado High School as a two-star prospect. The only other offers for Echols out of high school were from FCS programs.
Jones had all five of his receptions for 27 yards during the 2023 season playing in 18 games in three years with Arizona. Jones was a three-star signee in the 2022 class out of Ontario, California Colony. The 247Sports composite rankings had Jones as the 796th prospect and 120th WR in the 2022 class.
Luke entering the transfer portal is the least surprsing of the Arizona players who have announced their departures ahead before making it official on Monday. Luke was a four-star signee with Arizona in 2022 who chose to take a redshirt this season after four games and it seemed likely he would eventually transfer.
Entering the 2024 season, Hand played in 10 games for Arizona with one start versus Washington State in 2021. Hand was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Mission Viejo, California who was the 1,703rd-ranked player. 104th interior offensive line and 144th player in California.
Moe started every game for Arizona in each of the past two seasons, including all 12 at left guard in 2024 with 27 career starts which was fourth among players on the 2024 roster. Arizona loses reliability and stability on the offensive line entering the 2025 season. Moe is the biggest loss thus for Arizona to the portal.