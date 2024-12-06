Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
Dorman is a former four-star prospect who never made an appearance for Arizona per his official profile page. Arizona signed Dorman in the 2023 class as the 351st prospect, 24th QB and second player in Colorado out of Colorado Springs Vista Ridge. Dorman has three years of eligibility remaining.
Thomas gave a concise and short entry into the transfer portal posting "Thank You Tucson" to his X account. Per his official Arizona biography, Thomas did not appear during the 2023 season or record any stats in 2024. Thomas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Echols did not receive any playing time in 2023 or record any stats in 2024 per his official Arizona profile page. Arizona signed Echols in the 2023 class out of Henderson, Nevada, Coronado High School as a two-star prospect. The only other offers for Echols out of high school were from FCS programs.
Jones had all five of his receptions for 27 yards during the 2023 season playing in 18 games in three years with Arizona. Jones was a three-star signee in the 2022 class out of Ontario, California Colony. The 247Sports composite rankings had Jones as the 796th prospect and 120th WR in the 2022 class.