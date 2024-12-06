Zona Zealots
Fansided

Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker

Arizona Players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal has started before December 9 which is the first day players can officially seek a new program.

By Alan Rubenstein

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Rayshon Luke (20) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Rayshon Luke (20) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

Dorman is a former four-star prospect who never made an appearance for Arizona per his official profile page. Arizona signed Dorman in the 2023 class as the 351st prospect, 24th QB and second player in Colorado out of Colorado Springs Vista Ridge. Dorman has three years of eligibility remaining.

Thomas gave a concise and short entry into the transfer portal posting "Thank You Tucson" to his X account. Per his official Arizona biography, Thomas did not appear during the 2023 season or record any stats in 2024. Thomas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Echols did not receive any playing time in 2023 or record any stats in 2024 per his official Arizona profile page. Arizona signed Echols in the 2023 class out of Henderson, Nevada, Coronado High School as a two-star prospect. The only other offers for Echols out of high school were from FCS programs.

Jones had all five of his receptions for 27 yards during the 2023 season playing in 18 games in three years with Arizona. Jones was a three-star signee in the 2022 class out of Ontario, California Colony. The 247Sports composite rankings had Jones as the 796th prospect and 120th WR in the 2022 class.

Home/Football Recruiting