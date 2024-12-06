Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
Luke entering the transfer portal is the least surprsing of the Arizona players who have announced their departures ahead before making it official on Monday. Luke was a four-star signee with Arizona in 2022 who chose to take a redshirt this season after four games and it seemed likely he would eventually transfer.
Entering the 2024 season, Hand played in 10 games for Arizona with one start versus Washington State in 2021. Hand was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Mission Viejo, California who was the 1,703rd-ranked player. 104th interior offensive line and 144th player in California.
Moe started every game for Arizona in each of the past two seasons, including all 12 at left guard in 2024 with 27 career starts which was fourth among players on the 2024 roster. Arizona loses reliability and stability on the offensive line entering the 2025 season. Moe is the biggest loss thus for Arizona to the portal.
Johnson had three carries for 11 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2024 after not receiving any playing time in 2023. Johnson was a three-star signee with Arizona in the 2023 class as the 1,006th prospect, 68th running back and 89th player in California out of Palmdale Highland.
Tight end Keyan Burnett is the eighth Arizona player to enter the 2025 transfer portal. Burnett had has best season in 2024 with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one TD. The best game of Burnett's career came with five receptions for 75 yards and one TD in a 23-10 Arizona win at Utah. Burnett has two seasons of eligiblity remaining.
Per the 247Sports database redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Garcia is transferring from Arizona after one season. Garcia did not attempt a pass and had one carry for one yard versus Arizona State. Garcia was one of several transfers from San Jose State in 2024.
Former Old Dominion transfer Reymello Murphy was never able to break the rotation in his one season with Arizona. Murphy had two receptions for 28 yards with both occurring in the 41-19 loss at BYU. Murphy had 28 receptions for 502 yards and three TDs for ODU in 2023.